Evans had four receptions (six targets) for 64 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Saints. He appeared to tweak his groin in the third quarter, but promptly returned to the field one play later.

Once the injury scare was out of the way, fantasy managers could turn their disappointment Evans' production on the field. The blame can't be placed entirely on the star wideout, as he didn't see a target until the second half despite the Buccaneers playing from behind for the entire contest. Evans ended up leading the team in receiving yards on a night to forget for Tom Brady and the entire Tampa Bay offense. The Bucs' aerial attack will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.