Evans (calf) is practicing Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and sat out Thursday's session, so the extent of his participation Friday will be worth close monitoring. Julio Jones (knee) is also practicing Friday, while Chris Godwin (hamstring) appears to be a DNP. An official designation for Evans' status Week 2 will be disclosed alongside Friday's injury report, which the Buccaneers will release this afternoon.
