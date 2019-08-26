Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back at practice

Evans (quad/groin) has resumed practicing, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans' return to practice puts him on track to be good to go for Week 1 action. The wideout will presumably sit out the Bucs' preseason finale, but now that he's back in at practice, Evans can resume taking first-team reps with Chris Godwin.

