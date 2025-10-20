Evans (hamstring) is active for Monday's game at Detroit.

Evans thus is back in action for the first time since Week 3, when he initially strained his left hamstring. He'll be joined by rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) in Tampa Bay's receiving corps, while Chris Godwin (fibula) won't be available. Both Evans and Egbuka will be priority plays versus a Lions secondary that is down all four starters.