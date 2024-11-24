Evans (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants.

Evans is suiting up for the first time since Week 7 due to a right hamstring injury that he aggravated in that contest. He followed an LP/FP/LP regimen in his return to practice this past week, so there's a chance he isn't all the way back to normal in Sunday's game. On the other hand, fellow WR Chris Godwin is out for the rest of the season due to a dislocated left ankle, so Evans is a decent bet to be on the receiving end of many Baker Mayfield passes. Evans requires 665 receiving yards over the final seven contests of the campaign in order to attain an 11th straight 1,000-yard season.