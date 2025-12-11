Evans (collarbone) is listed as active Thursday against the Falcons.

Evans thus is in line for his first appearance since Week 7, when he initially suffered a broken collarbone. Since he returned to practice last Wednesday, he was listed as limited on all six of the Buccaneers' injury reports, and coach Todd Bowles revealed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times this Wednesday that Evans has yet to take contact. On Thursday afternoon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Evans was expected to play in Week 15, but the veteran wide receiver also will be operating under a snap count. As a result, Evans seemingly will be working behind at least Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin in the pecking order at the position, while Jalen McMillan (neck), Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and Kameron Johnson also will be on hand for snaps and targets.