Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back in business
Evans (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Evans sat out Sunday's session after absorbing a blow to the back in Friday's exhibition game against the Lions, but that was evidently a minor issue and the wideout will now continue his preparations for Bucs' regular-season opener.
