Evans (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
After sitting out Monday, Evans was back on the field in some capacity one day later and has one more opportunity to get back to all activity before Tampa Bay potentially gives him a designation for Thursday's game against the Ravens. As for the other injured Bucs receivers, Russell Gage (hamstring) remained sidelined Tuesday, while Julio Jones (knee) has followed the same regimen as Evans this week.
