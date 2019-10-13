Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Bombarded with targets in loss
Evans brought in nine of 17 targets for 96 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
A week after being blanked for only the second time in his career, Evans was peppered with a team-high amount of targets. The efficiency wasn't exactly high for the multi-time Pro Bowler, but the performance did serve as a much-needed resurgence. Evans' day could certainly have been even bigger, as he was the intended target on three of Jameis Winston's five interceptions. With a strong performance under his belt heading into the bye week, Evans will look to stay hot against the Titans in a Week 8 road interconference matchup.
