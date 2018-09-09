Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Breakout Week 1 performance

Evans brought in all seven of his targets for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs' No. 1 receiver came to play in the season-opening upset, displaying outstanding rapport with Ryan Fitzpatrick while accomplishing what has often been a rare feat for him -- posting a 100.0 percent catch rate on the afternoon. Evans even showed the ability to consistently gain separation after often struggling to do so last season, especially on a 50-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter that gave the Buccaneers a 41-24 lead at the time. The performance was befitting of Evans' potential upside, although the fact it came with Fitzpatrick under center was relatively unexpected. Evans will look to put together a successful encore against the Eagles tough secondary in Week 2.