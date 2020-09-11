Evans (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at New Orleans.

The Buccaneers seem to be waiting until Sunday to make a final call on Evans' availability for Week 1, but the fact he was tagged with a "doubtful" designation is not a great sign that he'll be active. He did get back on the practice field Friday in a limited capacity, but if Evans is unable to suit up this weekend, Chris Godwin will be the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, while Scotty Miller, Justin Watson and rookie Tyler Johnson will be candidates for additional snaps.

