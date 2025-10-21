default-cbs-image
Evans suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Lions, per the ESPN broadcast.

Evans attempted to make a deep catch in the second quarter but jarred his upper body off the turf. He was on the field for a few minutes while being attended to by trainers. Evans was ultimately able to walk off the field, but he was seen being carted to the locker room on the broadcast.

