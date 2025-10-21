Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Carted to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Lions, per the ESPN broadcast.
Evans attempted to make a deep catch in the second quarter but jarred his upper body off the turf. He was on the field for a few minutes while being attended to by trainers. Evans was ultimately able to walk off the field, but he was seen being carted to the locker room on the broadcast.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ruled out with pair of injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back in action Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely to play Monday, per report•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Game-time call Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Practices in limited capacity•