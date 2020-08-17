Evans and new quarterback Tom Brady have repeatedly connected on impressive completions during early training camp practices, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The arrival of Brady was naturally expected to be a boon for Evans' fantasy prospects, but the additional confirmation early practices are providing is certainly welcome. Evans has made several difficult catches look easy in the first few throwing sessions of camp, and the Pro Bowl receiver has worked open on multiple occasions when Brady's initial reads haven't been there. Vitali separately reports Evans also impressed with a leaping grab and one-handed catch in Sunday's session on passes from Brady, lending credence to the notion the work the two put in during informal workouts at Berkeley Preparatory School in June is already paying dividends.