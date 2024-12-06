Evans (hamstring/calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans was a limited practice participant Friday after sitting out the previous two days. It seems his absences were a matter of maintenance rather than reflecting genuine concern about his Week 14 availability. Evans put up an 8-112-1 receiving line against Carolina last week in his second game back from a hamstring injury.
