Evans (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Evans logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. He gets a great matchup against a vulnerable Carolina secondary, and he could see even more targets than usual if Chris Godwin (concussion - doubtful) is inactive. For all the theatrics surrounding his status last week, Evans ended up playing 93 percent of the offensive snaps in a loss to New Orleans, though he was limited to a single reception (a two-yard TD) on four targets.
