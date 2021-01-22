Evans (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans injured his knee Week 17 but has nonetheless managed to play 84 and 88 percent of Tampa's offensive snaps in two playoff games. He caught six passes for 119 yards in the wild-card round, followed by just one reception for a three-yard touchdown in the divisional round. Antonio Brown's upcoming absence due to a knee injury of his own could push a few more targets toward Evans or Chris Godwin.
