Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared to face Panthers

Evans (knee) logged a full practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

There was some concern when Evans was held out of practice Wednesday, but he returned to a limited session Thursday and was full-go to close out the week. He'll catch passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been on the throwing end of each of Evans' four touchdowns this season.

