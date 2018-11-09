Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared to face Washington

Evans (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Washington, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans followed the same pattern last week, logging one absence (Wednesday), one limited practice (Thursday) and one full session (Friday). The knee injury may have contributed to his one-catch nightmare in a loss to the Panthers, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back this week even if he's a tick below 100 percent healthy. While mostly impressive this season, the Washington defense has surrendered 9.1 yards per targets to wide receivers following last week's embarrassment at the hands of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.