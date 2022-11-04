Evans (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Neither do Julio Jones or Chris Godwin, while Russell Gage (hamstring) is ruled out for a second straight week. The injuries at wide receiver this year have helped Evans see more volume (8.4 targets per game) than he did the past two years, but his TD scoring has taken a hit with the Tampa offense struggling overall.