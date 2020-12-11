Evans (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Evans was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a non-participant Thursday, before upgrading to full to finish out the week. Coach Bruce Arians said the wideout looked good in Friday's practice and is ready to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looks good in return to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Puts in limited showing•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Pair of scores in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Scores despite tough matchup•