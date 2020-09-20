Evans brought in seven of 10 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After a rough Week 1 where he managed a hamstring injury and finished with just a 1-4-1 line, Evans bounced back with a couple of splash plays on his way to his first 100-yard effort with Tom Brady as his battery mate. The sixth-year wideout recorded a game-high 50-yard grab, and he also connected with Brady for a 23-yard touchdown catch in the latter portion of the first quarter for Tampa Bay's second touchdown of the day. Evans paced the pass-catching corps in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, unsurprising given Chris Godwin's (concussion) absence. Evans will look to thrive in a Week 3 road battle against the Broncos that should present a tougher matchup for the Bucs' passing game.