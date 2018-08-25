Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Comes up empty

Evans finished without a target on 16 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Lions.

Evans was flagged for pass interference at the end of the first quarter on what would've been a 21-yard gain. It was a quiet night otherwise, leaving him with a preseason stat line of four catches for 75 yards on six targets in three games. Evans likely will be held out in the final week of the preseason to ensure he stays healthy for a Week 1 road game against a Saints team that held him to six catches for 68 yards (on 19 targets) in two matchups last year.

