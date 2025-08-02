Evans has made several signature plays throughout the first week-plus of training camp and is benefitting from repeatedly working against starting cornerback Zyon McCollum, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The 12-year pro is on a quest to break Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2025, and Evans looks like he's ramping up early for just such a noteworthy campaign. The perennial Pro Bowler has made multiple highlight catches while working with both Baker Mayfield (hand) and Kyle Trask, and he also feels he's benefitting from constantly facing McCollum, a rising star at cornerback with 4.33 speed that recorded 17 defensed passes, including two interceptions, over 17 regular-season games in 2024. "We are sharpening each other's game," described Evans. "He has been my teammate for four seasons now and has come a long way and he is one of the best corners in the game. It is a battle every time we go against each other."