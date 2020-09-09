Coach Bruce Arians told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Evans, who didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, may be a game-time call Sunday at New Orleans.

Arians relayed Evans doesn't have to practice this week in order to play, but the decision will "go all the way to the wire." It should be noted Evans missed the final three games of last season due to a strained right hamstring, so his status will be watched closely as Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff draws closer. If he's unable to suit up, his absence would free up reps for Justin Watson, and perhaps rookie Tyler Johnson, who sit directly behind Evans on the depth chart.