Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Evans (collarbone) could begin practicing this week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans is eligible to come off injured reserve at any moment, but it doesn't sound like a return to game action is in the cards for Week 14 against the Saints. Bowles said Monday that both Evans and Jalen McMillan (neck) "have a little ways to go before playing," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Bay hosts New Orleans next Sunday before then having a quick Week 15 turnaround ahead of a date with the Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 11. Perhaps a Week 16 return versus Carolina would make the most sense for both wideouts.