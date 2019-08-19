Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Could sit out Friday's game

Evans (quad) is iffy for Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per the report, Evans exited Sunday's practice early with an apparent left quad injury. Though coach Bruce Arians indicated Monday that Evans' issue is "nothing serious," he did acknowledge that he wasn't sure if the wideout -- who is considered day-to-day -- would be ready to play Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories