Head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that Evans has been dealing with a groin injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reported that Evans was in line to see his first game action with Baker Mayfield during Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, but the dynamic wideout ultimately never took the field. It appears that decision was out of an abundance of caution, as Bowles added Evans didn't need to play Saturday and would've been okay to suit up if it had been a regular season game. Either way, Evans' groin injury, whether minor or not, is a storyline worth following with just two weeks left before Tampa Bay opens the 2023 campaign in Minnesota.