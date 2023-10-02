Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Evans tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game but didn't provide any further updates, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans caught all three of his targets for 40 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter. It looked like he was going to try and return for the second half, but he was ultiamtely ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Bowles' comments weren't extensive, they do offer fantasy managers a bit of optimism, as it appears Evans' injury isn't a long-term issue. Further clarity on the star wideout's status for Sunday's matchup against the Lions should be available when Tampa Bay has to release its first injury report of Week 5 prep, which will drop Wednesday.