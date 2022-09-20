The NFL will alert Evans, who's appealing a one-game suspension, of its decision Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Evans was suspended one game for his involvement in Sunday's altercation with Marshon Lattimore, but he appealed his one-game suspension Tuesday. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the decision won't come until Wednesday, meaning you'll may have to submit free agent claims without knowing Evans' status for Week 3. Tampa Bay could also be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), so Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller could all be in store for increased roles against the Packers on Sunday. The Buccaneers also signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad Tuesday and could promote him to the active roster if Evans, Godwin and/or Jones is sidelined.
