Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Deemed 'very doubtful' for Week 15
Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Evans (hamstring) is "very doubtful" for the Buccaneers' Week 15 game in Detroit, though the wideout hasn't been ruled out for the season, Scott Smith of Tampa Bay's official site reports.
Evans was sent in for an MRI after a hamstring injury caused him to pull up lame on a 61-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Panthers. Arians' postgame comments intimated the Buccaneers were bracing for bad news from the tests, but the coach relayed Monday that Evans has been diagnosed with a pulled hamstring -- an encouraging outcome, all things considered. While Evans likely won't make it back for next weekend, the Buccaneers could welcome him back to the lineup for the final two games if he progresses quickly from the injury, just as he did previously when he dealt with the issue in OTAs. Assuming Evans sits out against Detroit, Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Scott Miller (hamstring) could all be in line for enhanced roles behind No. 1 receiver Chris Godwin.
