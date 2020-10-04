Evans was removed from Sunday's contest against the Chargers with an apparent ankle injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Evans was in line for a huge target count with running mate Chris Godwin (hamstring) in street clothes Week 4. Indeed, Evans hauled in all three targets for 47 yards before his departure. The Buccaneers have yet to tab him with a designation, but for the time being the receiving corps has been whittled down to Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens.