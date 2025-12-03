The Buccaneers are designating Evans (collarbone) to return from IR, and he'll return to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans suffered a broken collarbone during a game against Detroit on Oct. 20, and he was subsequently placed on IR. Just over six weeks later, the veteran wideout has been medically cleared to return to practice. While Evans can now begin to ramp up as a practice participant toward a return to game action, he's far from certain to be activated in time for Sunday's matchup versus the Saints. Still, this is very promising news for Tampa Bay's passing game, which will see WR Jalen McMillan (neck - IR) also return to practice Wednesday, per Rapoport.