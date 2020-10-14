Evans (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Evans was noticeably hindered by his right ankle sprain last Thursday but still played 85 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to five catches (on nine targets) for 41 yards and one touchdown. He also didn't practice in advance of that game, so he doesn't necessarily have to this week either to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) were limited Wednesday, while Justin Watson (chest) was full, so the group (aside from Evans) seems to be getting healthier.
