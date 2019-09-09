Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Doesn't look himself in opener

Evans, who entered the day with a questionable tag due to illness, brought in two of five targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Not only was Evans' final line a significant disappointment, but Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the ailing receiver took himself out of the game on multiple occasions in the first half alone. The Pro Bowl wideout looked like anything but against some stingy coverage from Richard Sherman, which likely only exacerbated whatever residual illness he was still dealing with. Jameis Winston's generally poor play was more or less the proverbial final nail in the coffin for Evans on Sunday, but the big wideout will have an immediate opportunity to bounce back in a Week 2 battle against the Panthers on Thursday night.