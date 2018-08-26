Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Doesn't practice Sunday
Evans (undisclosed) was an observer at Sunday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Auman notes that Evans took "a pretty good shot to the back" while making a play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions. That said, the star wideout's issue "doesn't appear to be anything significant," per Auman and the Buccaneers may simply be taking it easy with Evans, who presumably is not a candidate to play in Thursday's preseason finale, in any case.
