Evans (calf) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
After putting in a limited showing at Wednesday's session, Evans didn't take the field at all one day later due to a calf injury. All of Evans, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) were DNPs on Thursday, while Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited. Considering the thoroughly banged-up nature of the Buccaneers' receiving corps, the status of each member is worth watching as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of each one's potential to play Sunday at New Orleans.