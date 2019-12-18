Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Done for the year
The Buccaneers placed Evans (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Evans hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a strained hamstring Week 14 during the win over Indianapolis, and he'll now land on season-ending IR. In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers opted to promote depth wideout Spencer Schnell from the practice squad. With the status of Chris Godwin (hamstring) uncertain for Week 16's tilt against the Texans, Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson could be in line to start at wide receiver and lead Tampa Bay's aerial attack. Evans appeared in 13 games during the 2019 campaign, recording 67 catches on 118 targets for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.
