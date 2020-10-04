Evans brought in seven of eight targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Evans overcome an ankle injury in the first half to pace the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon. His late second-quarter touchdown grab, Evans' fifth of the season, was key to the Buccaneers' comeback, as Tampa Bay found itself down by a 24-7 score at the time. Evans was able to finish the contest despite occasionally showing some signs of lower-leg discomfort, but it appears he'll be ready to once again serve as the linchpin of the pass-catching corps in a quick Week 5 turnaround game versus the Bears on Thursday night, one that Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports Evans' fellow wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) is unlikely to be ready for.