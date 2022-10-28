Evans secured six of 11 targets for 123 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Evans co-led the Buccaneers in receptions and targets while comfortably setting the pace in receiving yardage during the narrow loss. His game-long 51-yard catch early in the fourth quarter also helped set up a Ryan Succop field goal, and the 100-yard effort was the multi-time Pro Bowler's second of the season overall. Evans also has 26 targets over the last two games alone, so he'll retain plenty of fantasy appeal despite a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense in a Week 9 showdown a week from Sunday.