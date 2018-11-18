Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eclipses century mark in loss

Evans brought in six of seven targets for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also recovered a Jameis Winston fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Evans bounced back nicely from two sub-par weeks, eclipsing the 100-yard mark and notching a receiving touchdown for the first time in three games. Moreover, he was credited with another score on a recovery of a Jameis Winston fumble into the end zone in the third quarter. Evans' 41-yard touchdown reception with 2:22 remaining also gave the Bucs hope by bringing them to within 38-35, but Winston ultimately threw an interception with 23 seconds left that sealed Tampa's fate. Evans will look to build on his impressive performance versus the 49ers in Week 12.

