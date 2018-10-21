Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eclipses century mark in OT win
Evans brought in seven of 11 targets for 107 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
The towering target led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yardage and looks Sunday, with his final reception kick-starting a short game-winning drive in overtime. Evans now has three 100-yard games on his 2018 resume, although he's failed to find the end zone since Week 3. Nevertheless, he continues to be peppered with opportunities, as he's seen fewer than seven targets just once in six contests. He'll look to continue producing versus the Bengals in what could turn out to be a Week 8 shootout.
