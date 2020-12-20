Evans secured six of seven targets for 110 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Evans was the only one of the top receiving trio of himself, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown to not find the end zone, but he led the team's pass catchers in receptions and receiving yardage while tying for the lead in targets. The multi-time Pro Bowler had last crossed the 100-yard mark back in Week 4, so the boost in production was especially timely for fantasy managers and atoned for Evans' second straight game without a touchdown grab. Evans will look to stay hot in a favorable Week 16 matchup versus the Lions on Saturday afternoon.