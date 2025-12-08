Evans (collarbone) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The wideout hasn't played since suffering a broken collarbone on Oct. 20, but coach Todd Bowles noted Monday that both Evans and Jalen McMillan (neck) are in play to potentially return to action Thursday night against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Look for added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status to arrive in conjunction with Tuesday's practice/injury report.