Evans (knee) secured six of 10 targets for 119 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night.

Six days after suffering an ugly hyperextension, Evans was not only active and playing without restrictions, but thriving as the Buccaneers' leader in receptions and receiving yards. The veteran made a number of impressive catches throughout the contest, and his target tally was second only to that of fellow wideout Chris Godwin's. Evans' 100-yard effort marked his third time eclipsing the century mark in the last four contests dating back to Week 15, and he'll look to continue offering a similar caliber of production in next weekend's divisional-round matchup.