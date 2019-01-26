Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Excited about working with Arians

Evans is looking forward to working under new head coach Bruce Arians next season, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports. "I'm excited," Evans said. "I've heard nothing but good things about him. I'm sure he's going to be ready to work, and I am as well."

Despite a disappointing 2018 season from a team perspective that was bad enough to earn coach Dirk Koetter a pink slip, Evans enjoyed plenty of individual statistical success. The soon-to-be sixth-year veteran set a new career high with 1,524 receiving yards while posting the second-best reception (86) and touchdown (eight) totals of his career. Arians has already committed to Jameis Winston as his starting quarterback, which establishes immediate stability at an all-important position. The continuity under center also ups Evans' chances of success, given his well-established rapport with the 2015 first overall pick. Evans can certainly draw encouragement from the prolific numbers that Larry Fitzgerald generated under Arians as the No.1 receiver in Arizona, particularly over a three-season stretch from 2015-17 in which the future Hall of Famer compiled 325 receptions for 3,394 yards and 21 touchdowns across 48 games.