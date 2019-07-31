Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with cramps Tuesday
Evans (hamstring) has been a full participant since training camp began last Friday, but he exited Tuesday's practice with cramps, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans has been making his usual array of spectacular catches during the first several days of practice, as he appears to already have a solid grasp of coach Bruce Arians' offense despite having missed minicamp in June with a hamstring injury. However, the Pro Bowl receiver did provide one of the more heart-stopping moments of camp Tuesday, and for all the wrong reasons at that. Evans was carted off the field during the afternoon practice session, but cramps stemming from the unforgiving Florida humidity were ultimately determined to be the culprit for his early exit. Evans is technically considered day-to-day, although the short-term nature of cramps would lend credence to the notion he'll be able to avoid missing any more practice time.
