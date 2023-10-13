Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Evans (hamstring) is a "full go" for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans returned to a limited practice Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. He's on track to play, with the biggest question at this point being whether the Bucs officially list him as questionable or simply remove him from the final injury report Friday afternoon.
