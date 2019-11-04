Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eye-popping line in Week 9 loss

Evans secured 12 of 16 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

For the second straight game, Evans put up stellar fantasy numbers in a close Buccaneers loss. The standout receiver now has a 23-378-3 line over the last pair of games, and he's drawn a jaw-dropping 45 targets over the last three contests overall. Evans could have had an even bigger day, as he was the intended receiver on a pass that ended up in the hands of teammate Breshad Perriman in the end zone after it was deflected into the air. Given his elite production of late, Evans remains a very viable play in an upcoming Week 10 matchup against the fast-paced Cardinals.