Evans secured three of eight targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Evans was far from efficient and saw a ball bounce off his outstretched hands in the fourth quarter, resulting in Tom Brady's second interception of the afternoon. However, the multi-time Pro Bowler did contribute a 16-yard scoring grab that opened the Buccaneers' scoring on the day, his second touchdown in as many postseason games. He'lll look to make it a hat trick in that department during a Super Bowl LV matchup versus either the Bills or Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7.
