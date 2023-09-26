Evans secured five of 10 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Evans was in the customary position of leading the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and the talented wideout also was on the receiving end of Baker Mayfield's only touchdown toss of the night on a one-yard slant early in the fourth quarter. The multi-time Pro Bowler has clearly been Mayfield's favorite target through three games, even as Monday night's catch and receiving yardage totals were season lows. Evans next sets his sights on longtime arch-nemesis Marshon Lattimore and a tough Saints defense, which await in a Week 4 divisional matchup.